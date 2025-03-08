Trump resort vandalised in response to comments on Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort has been vandalised by activists in response to the US president’s statements on Gaza.

The golf course in South Ayrshire, owned by the US president, was targeted overnight, with activists painting Gaza Is Not For Sale in three-metre high letters on the lawn, and damaging the greens including the course’s most prestigious hole, used in Open Championships.

Red spray paint was used to deface the elite club house at the 800-acre resort, on Friday night.

Palestine Action described it as a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

Mr Trump’s recent comments include plans to “clean out the whole thing”.

The US president last week published an AI video on Truth Social, advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and Israel’s president Benjamin Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the ‘Trump Gaza’ resort.

The creator of the AI video, which shows a gold balloon shaped like Mr Trump’s head, in a satire inspired by comparing the Las Vegas Strip with the Gaza Strip, revealed it it was a joke and there were concerns it might offend the White House.

Mr Trump sent a message to the two million population on his Truth Social platform, writing: “To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do​​​​​​​, you are dead”.

The Trump administration recently signed off on the shipment of 40,000 bombs to Israel.

A spokesperson from Palestine Action said: “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance.

“We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 Mach, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0636 of 8 March 2025.”

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry said: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.

“Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf.”