Investment banker ‘scarred for life’ by laser hair removal sues clinic for £50k

An investment banker who says she was left permanently scarred by botched laser hair removal is suing a London clinic for almost £50,000 compensation.

Sunna Firdaus, 31, says she suffered burns which caused permanent scarring to her chin after "excessive heat" was applied to her face during a procedure at a beauty salon in Preston Road, Wembley, in September 2020.

BNP Paribas product developer Ms Firdaus says the heat from the laser immediately caused a "visible wound," followed by "scabbing, itching and oozing".

She is now suing the owners of the salon, Harrow-based Skintology Ltd, claiming almost £50,000 in damages for "permanent" scarring to her face and the psychological impact of her injuries.

But Skintology Ltd is fighting the claim and say that Ms Firdaus was given "fair warning" that the burn she suffered was a possible risk of the treatment.

Central London County Court heard that the laser treatment took place on 17 September 2020 in Skintology's Preston Road clinic.

In papers filed with the court, her barrister Mohsin Malik says: "The claimant is a former customer of the defendant and attended the aforesaid beauty salon on 17 September 2020 for a laser hair removal procedure.

"The claimant experienced discomfort and pain during the procedure and a visible wound was caused.

"She suffered personal injury as a result. There were liquid secretions and scabbing soon afterwards.

"The claimant reattended the defendant's salon for further treatment on the assurance that this injury would improve as a result.

"This proved futile and healing proved only partial. Scarring has emerged and proved permanent.

"The claimant suffered permanent facial scarring as a result of the accident. This followed a burning sensation during the treatment followed by scabbing, itching and oozing, which lasted for an extended period.

"Once the injury healed, scarring ensued."

The document goes on to blame "excess heat" for the injury, adding that Ms Firdaus has been left with two areas of scarring, both "noticeable at a conversational distance".

"These are mature facial scars which are not amenable to further treatment, though the cosmetic appearance might be somewhat improved with surgery," the papers state.

She has also suffered a "degree of psychological reaction," it is claimed.

At a pre-trial hearing before Judge Alan Saggerson, Mr Malik added: "My client was only young at the time of the injury...The scarring was wholly and exclusively caused by a burn as a result of the hair removal."

He asked the judge for permission to rely on plastic surgery and psychiatric experts to explain the physical and emotional impact on her at trial.

Judge Saggerson agreed, saying: "It seems to me that the reports of both are necessary."

He added: "On liability, the issue is whether what happened to this lady was an inherent, albeit minor risk, of the procedure of which she was duly warned and therefore whether informed consent was given - whether this was an unavoidable risk in a minority of cases."

Daniel Tresigne, for Skintology, added: "The core issue is whether or not the treatment was administered negligently."

The case is set to return to court for a three-day trial next year.