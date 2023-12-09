Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A DJ has apologised for playing the festive hit Last Christmas by Wham!, knocking more than 7,000 people out of the game Whamageddon.

Those participating in the cult game try to avoid hearing the duo’s 1984 hit for as long as possible before Christmas Eve and are eliminated once it’s played before them.

It initially appeared around 10 years ago and has grown in popularity, with a website and merchandise spawning from the concept.

The game’s rules state: “While we can’t stop you from deliberately sending your friends to Whamhalla, the intention is that this is a survival game. Not a Battle Royale.”

Ridgeley (left) and Michael on stage in 1986, the year ‘Last Christmas’ was released (PA)

Matt Facer, DJ at Northampton Town, was criticised for playing it during the half-time at the home game against Portsmouth on 2 December, which was attended by 7,215 people.

“I never knew people took it so seriously,” he said.

“I gave it a spin, thinking it would be quite funny to wipe out 7,000 people who couldn’t avoid it, but clearly it isn’t funny,” he said.

“I had a bit of an insult on Twitter, light-hearted, [saying] it was not a nice thing to do, and apparently that was quite tame to what was being said in the stadium.

“So I officially apologise to everybody whose Christmas I’ve ruined.”

Last Christmas reached number two on its release, finally reaching the top spot on 1 January 2021.