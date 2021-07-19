Lateral flow Covid tests run out on day lockdown is fully lifted

The UK has seemingly run out of Covid-19 lateral flow tests just hours after most mandatory coronavirus restrictions were eased in England.

People attempting to order supplies of the at-home kits via the government’s website are being told to “try again tomorrow when more tests become available”.

They are then advised to try ordering through the NHS England website instead - but are reportedly redirected back to gov.uk.

The message reads: “Sorry no more tests can be ordered today.

“No more rapid lateral flow tests can be ordered online or through the call centre today.

“Please try again tomorrow when more tests will be available.”

It comes on the so-called “Freedom Day” as most mandatory coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted on Monday.

Free lateral flow tests should be accessible to the public until at least the end of August as they are deemed essential to controlling the spread of Covid-19.

In April, the government launched a campaign urging everybody to test themselves twice a week, under the headline ‘Next Step Safely’.

Lateral flow tests were made available from workplaces and places in the community “to encourage a new testing habit” for anyone without Covid symptoms.

“Anyone can now access free, rapid lateral flow tests for themselves and their families to use twice a week,” a government announcement read.

According to a new study, lateral flow tests are 95 per cent effective at detecting Covid-19 if used at the onset of infection and soon after symptoms start.

Although earlier studies suggested lateral flow tests may be less sensitive than PCR tests in detecting Covid-19, researchers behind the latest study say the two have “very similar levels of accuracy” in spotting Covid, but only when symptoms first start.