The actor Laurence Fox has lost his High Court libel battle with two people he referred to as paedophiles on social media.

The right wing activist was sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal over a row on Twitter, now known as X, in October 2020.

The exchange involved a decision by Sainsury’s to provide a safe space for black employees during Black History Month, with Fox, 45, calling for a boycott of the supermarket.

Fox counter-sued the trio after he was called a racist (Getty Images)

The Lewis star, who founded the Reclaim Party, accused the shop of promoting racial segregation and discrimination and was called a racist by Mr Bale and the former former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, whose real name is Colin Seymour.

He subsequently termed the two and actor Nicola Thorp “paedophiles”, prompting them to launch libel action while he counter-sued them.

In her ruling, Mrs Justice Collins Rice described Laurence Fox’s “labelling” of two men as paedophiles in a social media row “seriously harmful, defamatory and baseless”.

She continued: “The law affords few defences to defamation of this sort.

“Mr Fox did not attempt to show these allegations were true, and he was not able to bring himself on the facts within the terms of any other defence recognised in law.

During a trial in London in November, Mr Fox was described was an alleged “intelligent racist with an agenda”.

Lorna Skinner KC, representing Mr Blake, Mr Seymour and Ms Thorp, said the trio “honestly believed, and continue honestly to believe, that Mr Fox is a racist”.

Fox got involved in a social media row after a post he made about Sainsbury’s (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

She said the actor “has made a number of highly controversial statements about race”, adding: “If and to the extent that Mr Fox has been harmed in his reputation, it is his own conduct and not the claimants’ comments on it that caused that harm.”

The barrister highlighted several of Mr Fox’s social media posts, including a June 2022 tweet of four pride flags arranged in the shape of a swastika.

In his written evidence for the case, Mr Seymour, a Canadian artist, said he had faced overwhelming and distressing abuse after Mr Fox’s tweet, adding that he felt less safe as a drag performer.

Mr Blake, now chief executive of Mental Health First Aid England, said the incorrect suggestion that gay men were paedophiles was “a trope as old as the hills”.

Broadcaster Nicola Thorp claimed that Mr Fox had “outed himself as a racist” with a tweet calling for a boycott of the supermarket.

She said that any reputational harm Mr Fox suffered “was because of what he did, not because of what I said”.

Fox said he was ‘horrified’ to have been called a racist (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Patrick Green KC, representing Mr Fox, told the court neither Mr Blake nor Mr Seymour has suffered any actual consequences due to the actor’s tweets.

The barrister said the posts did not cause people to think worse of Mr Blake and Mr Seymour, and that people did not believe they were paedophiles.

Instead, Mr Green said readers would have understood that Mr Fox’s posts were a “retort to an allegation of racism” rather than a factual allegation.

Mr Fox told the court he was horrified when he saw he had been called a racist, which he later described as “a career-ending word and a reputation-destroying allegation”.

In written evidence, he claimed that by 2020, he ewas earning at least £500,000 to £600,000 from acting but his life was destroyed by their accusation and he was unable to get a mortgage.

Faeces was posted through his door and his ex-wife Billie Piper, an actor with whom he shares two sons, became concerned that their children were no longer safe in his house.

The actor said he faced a significant decline in the number and quality of roles he was offered after he was accused of being a racist in the social media row.

