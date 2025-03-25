Laurence Fox charged with sex offence for ‘sharing upskirting photo of TV star’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence after allegedly sharing a compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur on social media.

In a tweet posted in April 2024, the 46-year-old is said to have shared a compromising image of the broadcaster who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and GB News.

Posting on X at the time, Kaur, 52, said the image was “unimaginably mortifying”.

Fox addressed the situation in an extended post the following day, in which he said he “would like to apologise” to Kaur and then went on to say, “it’s not my fault” Kaur was pictured in the compromising image more than 15 years ago.

Police have charged the former GB News presenter after an 1- month investigation. He is due to appear at court next month.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 24 charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.”

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019. Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders register.

Fox, of Peldon, Essex, was fired from GB News in October 2023 after an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.