Peggie appeal unaffected by trans medic departure, legal team says

Lawyers representing Sandie Peggie have confirmed the departure of Dr Beth Upton from NHS Fife will not affect an appeal against the findings of a recent employment tribunal.

Dr Upton left the NHS at the end of December, the health board has confirmed.

In December, nurse Ms Peggie won a claim for harassment in her tribunal against the health board, but other allegations of discrimination were dismissed.

The nurse had objected to sharing a changing-room with Dr Upton and was placed on special leave following a disagreement between the two at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.

Ms Peggie had lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination and victimisation.

The claims against Dr Upton were rejected by the employment tribunal.

On Monday, Ms Peggie’s legal team issued a statement confirming Dr Upton’s departure will not affect the notice of appeal they have lodged against the tribunal’s findings.

The statement read: “Dr Upton leaving the employment of Fife health board will not affect the status of the notice of appeal Sandie Peggie has lodged with the employment appeal tribunal against the findings of the employment tribunal judgment issued in December 2025.”

A spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Fife can confirm that Dr Beth Upton left the organisation at the end of 2025.

“As this is a personal employment matter, we will be making no further comment.”

Ms Peggie has said she will continue her legal fight and will not be giving up “any time soon” after her partial win in the employment tribunal.

Her supporters have also hit out at the fact the tribunal issued corrections to its original 312-page ruling in Ms Peggie’s case.

Author JK Rowling said the correction was “absolutely scandalous behaviour”.