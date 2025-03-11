NDAs ‘exploited’ to silence victims of sexual misconduct in workplace, MPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are being “misused and exploited” to silence victims of sexual misconduct at work, MPs have been told.

Labour former minister Louise Haigh and Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran both discussed cases of people who worked for media production company ITN and were subjected to “hurt and trauma” after being pressured to sign confidentiality deals.

Ms Haigh has tabled an amendment to the Employment Rights Bill that would prohibit the use of NDAs in cases of sexual harassment or abuse.

The Bill seeks to improve employment conditions through changes including reforms to parental leave and protection from unfair dismissal.

Ms Haigh told the Commons: “The amendment that I rise to speak to today is literally about the voiceless, it is about those who have been legally silenced in the name of organisational and personal preservation.

“New clause 74 prohibits employers from entering into non-disclosure agreements with workers in relation to complaints of sexual misconduct, abuse, harassment or discrimination.”

She added: “NDAs have a perfectly legitimate use in business to protect commercial confidentiality and trade, but they are frequently misused in order to bully people into silence when they have already suffered at work.

“We know of the most high-profile cases, from Harvey Weinstein to Mohamed Al-Fayed, only because their survivors risked breaching their NDAs.

“But these agreements are far from confined to celebrity abusers, they are being misused and exploited on a vast scale.”

The MP for Sheffield Heeley raised the case of a disabled employee of ITN who “suffered severe bullying and discrimination”, adding: “The situation got so bad that his zoneouts and blackouts became increasingly frequent, and after suffering from one seizure at work, he was required to apologise to those that had witnessed it.

“He was repeatedly accused of lying about his disability and told his issues were nothing to do with his disability, despite joining ITN on a disability inclusion scheme.

“Mr B took ITN to tribunal, incurring tens of thousands in legal costs – he settled, but was required to sign a confidentiality clause.”

Ms Moran, the Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, revealed a “never-before-told story”, of an anonymous woman who worked at ITN and reported to have been victim of sexual harassment before being pressured to sign a NDA.

She said: “Before I begin, it’s worth saying the victim is not alone in this. There have been others from ITN. We’ve heard one today.

“I understand there are seven out there, and there have been investigations done by ITN’s board itself, who are intent on change.”

Ms Moran said the woman whose case she discussed “panicked, because the NDA didn’t just gag her, but also her partner, her best friends and her parents, and not the men or the senior execs involved in the harassment that she faced.

“It didn’t just cover business matters, and it’s worth saying that we are not seeking to stop confidentiality agreements when it comes to business matters, that is not what we’re seeking to do here, but what it did cover was everything painful she had endured.

“Her mental health spiralled and she ended up in hospital, and every day she was in a hospital bed the lawyers sent her automatic reminders to sign her NDA.”

Ms Moran said sexual harassment is “ubiquitous”, adding it’s “happening everywhere and it’s happening now”.

She concluded: “We’re making slow progress and meanwhile these victims continue to be hurt day after day, and every day that these NDAs endure – which are often in perpetuity – that hurt and that trauma continues.

“So, please, let this be the Government in which we put these kinds of abuses of non-disclosure agreements where they belong – in the trash can.”

Business minister Justin Madders said in response that NDAs “should not be used to silence victims of harassment or other misconduct”.

He added: “This would be a wide-reaching change and would take a significant step without properly engaging with workers, employers and stakeholders in assessing the impact on sectors across the economy, so I want to reiterate that I recognise that non-disclosure agreements are an important issue which warrant further consideration and we will continue to look into the issues raised.”

ITN has been approached for comment.