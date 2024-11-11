Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

You would be forgiven for thinking Oasis had announced a secret gig at a Hampshire warehouse after pictures emerged of thousands queuing, marshalled by police.

But it wasn’t Britpop that led crowds to descend on Andover this weekend, but bakeware: with shoppers desperate to bag a bargain at a “first come, first served” sale held by Le Creuset.

Queues snaked for miles and customers reportedly waited for up to four hours to get deals on the French cookware brands’s casserole dishes, jugs and christmas crockery.

Le Creuset had promoted their “largest in-person event” in Andover, adding: “Attendees can shop a selection of premium cookware, including limited-edition colours, rare shapes and other unique styles at special prices.”

But Hampshire Police officers were called to the scene in an attempt to bring order after reports of traffic congestion in the area.

One casserole connoisseur posted an image of the packed warehouse, adding on X: “The Le Creuset warehouse sale, where I had to tell some short-arsed bald beardy t*** to get to the back of the queue.

“Him and his wife thought they could push in. After some observational language towards him, they reluctantly left. Why do people think they have the right?”

One influencer who documented her trip on TikTok warned others: “We went for 7.30am so had to wait until 9am but the queuing was so chaotic, so hopefully it’s better.

The iconic orange Le Creuset casserole dish ( Le Creuset )

“When we left there was still a queue though.”

Hampshire Police told the Telegraph: “We attended London Road and the A3093 in Andover Saturday morning following reports of heavy congestion in the area.

“We began receiving reports at 9.45am and we attended to assist with traffic control. Traffic had eased by around 11.15am and we left the area shortly afterwards.”

TikTokers have sparked a resurgence in popularity for the iconic French brand with #LeCreuSlay regularly trending on the social network after Gen Z influencers began promoting home cooking and traditional home lives.

The brand has always embraced trends, developing grills (in the 1950s, when grilling was first linked to healthy eating), fondue sets, woks and tagines.

Olympian Bethany Shriever shows off her successful haul ( Instagram/Bethanyshriever )

Recent years have seen the advent of paella and pizza pans, tapas and balti dishes. There have been collaborations with British chefs and a burst in interest for home cooking after lockdown.

Le Creuset, literally, “the crucible” was first established in Fresnoy-le-Grand in 1925.

It has become so synonymous with France that it has been said “one of its flame-orange casserole dishes might as well adorn the national coat of arms”.