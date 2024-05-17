Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A body has been found in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman who disappeared over the last bank holiday.

Leah Daley, from Folkestone, was last seen at The Warren along the town’s coast at 7pm on Monday, 5 May.

Kent Police said they found a body hidden in undergrowth at The Warren in Folkestone on the afternoon of Friday 17 May 2024.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of a 24-year-old woman who was reported missing from the town has been informed.

Leah Daley captured on CCTV ( Kent Police )

Her family had previously said Leah was a frequent walker of The Warren since she was a child.

They said in a statement: “For Leah not to have returned home without notifying the family, or any of her friends, is totally out of character.”

A growing Facebook group called Leah’s Search was launched and the hashtag #findleahdaley has been circulating online.

The family’s statement claimed “people do not just vanish”. It continued: “A lover and frequent walker of The Warren since childhood, Leah is familiar with the routes and surrounding areas.

“Extensive searches of sea and land have shown no trace of Leah. No additional information, sightings, CCTV or personal items have been recovered since the busy bank holiday Sunday densely populated with campers, large groups, fishermen, and dog walkers when she went missing.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...