The family of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week has issued an emotional appeal for help.

Leah Daley, from Folkestone, was last seen at The Warren along the town’s coast at 7pm on bank holiday Monday, 5 May.

Police have now released CCTV images of Ms Daley walking past a cafe on Tontine Street earlier on the same day.

They show Ms Daley in a dark-coloured Parka style coat, patterned leggings, Converse style trainers and carrying a black sports backpack, with her hair pinned up in a bun. She is described as being around five feet and four inches tall, with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Leah Daley, from Folkestone, was last seen at The Warren along the town’s coast at 7pm on 5 May ( Kent Police )

In a statement, her family said: “Our youngest Leah went missing nine days ago on Sunday, May 5, and has not been found.

“For Leah not to have returned home without notifying the family, or any of her friends, is totally out of character.

“Since her disappearance we continue to work alongside the police but have had no significant updates.”

Officers have continued searches in the east of the town and The Warren area since the Bank Holiday weekend.

A growing Facebook group called Leah’s Search has been launched and the hashtag #findleahdaley has been circulating online.

The family’s statement continues: “A lover and frequent walker of The Warren since childhood, Leah is familiar with the routes and surrounding areas.

“Extensive searches of sea and land have shown no trace of Leah. No additional information, sightings, CCTV or personal items have been recovered since the busy bank holiday Sunday densely populated with campers, large groups, fishermen, and dog walkers when she went missing.

“People do not just vanish.”

Inspector Jay Langshaw said: “Officers will be in the area exactly a week after Leah was last seen to speak to the public and further our enquiries.

“We would urge anyone specifically who may have spoken with Leah on Sunday 5 May, between 3.30pm and 7pm in the area of Folkestone Harbour and The Warren, to come forward.

“Kent Police continues to support the family and both remain steadfast in our attempts in locating her.”

Anyone who has relevant information concerning Leah’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 quoting reference 06-1197.