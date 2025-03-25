Ireland’s deputy premier to highlight memory of peacekeeper during Lebanon trip
Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris will highlight Private Sean Rooney who was killed in the region in 2022.
Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Harris is set to highlight the memory of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney during a visit to Lebanon.
Private Rooney, 24, from Co Donegal, was killed while on deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) on December 14, 2022.
Mr Harris is set to raise the “frustration and concern” of the Irish government at the “lack of progress” in the case during a series of political meetings in Lebanon.
He will also visit Irish peacekeepers currently deployed in the country during his visit this week.
The Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs is to stress the need to deliver “accountability and justice” for the Rooney family.
The trial of those indicted for the killing of Private Rooney was pushed back again in February. The next hearing is scheduled to take place in Beirut in September.
There are currently 339 Defence Forces personnel serving with the 125th Infantry Battalion based at Camp Shamrock in southern Lebanon.
Mr Harris is set to thank the Defence Forces personnel for their commitment to maintaining peace in the region.
He is also expected to announce increased funding for local community projects.