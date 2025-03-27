Defence Forces commander ‘proud and privileged’ to lead mission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The commander of the Irish Defence Forces has spoken of his pride at leading the organisation during his last overseas trip in the role.

Lieutenant General Sean Clancy hosted Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris on his first visit to Camp Shamrock in his role on Wednesday, and praised Mr Harris for demonstrating by coming to Lebanon as a “very clear, strong message of support from government” for the families of those serving, “doing their job in very difficult circumstances”.

Lt Gen Clancy, originally from Mitchelstown, Co Cork first joined the Irish Defence Forces as a cadet in 1984, and served in the Air Corps where he spent a considerable portion of his career as a search and rescue pilot.

He went on to become chief of staff in September 2021, and is set to leave in June to take up his appointment as chairman of the European Union Military Committee.

Speaking to media at Camp Shamrock, he said: “I am very proud and privileged to have served and lead the men and women of Oglaigh na Eireann, I always have been.

“My most comforting times is when I visit troops here and in other places around the world, what they give me in terms of sustainment in doing my job, knowing that we are doing the right thing, I could never repay, and I am very privileged to be a part of that.”

He added that he is “moving away but not going away”.

“We’ll see what the next chapter is.

“The one thing I do love is being with men and women all the time, it’s my favourite part of the day.

“That I will miss but I’m sure there will be other opportunity in the future – I am moving away, not going away,” he said.

Lt Gen Clancy also praised the work of Irish peacekeepers during the recent escalation of tensions in south Lebanon.

“Our role and our purpose here is first and foremost to support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) in building a stronger security base here, and through that build the basis for future peace.

“Our 125th battalion are doing extraordinary work.

“At the time, we all know that we held our positions and we held the sovereignty of Lebanon in our hands in effect at that time, and right now, our battalion are carrying out that work in supporting the LAF, civil community and in every way it can monitoring, observing and reporting back which is their primary purpose.”