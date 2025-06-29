Lecturers to be consulted on industrial action following ‘derisory’ pay offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

University lecturers are set to be consulted on industrial action following what an education union described as a “derisory” 1.4% pay offer.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland University Lecturers’ Association (EIS ULA) are taking part in a consultative ballot on whether to accept the proposed offer, and whether they back industrial action.

The ballot will be open for six weeks and will close on August 11.

The EIS ULA, which is open to all university lecturers in Scotland, has called on its members to reject what it called a “real-terms pay cut” and back industrial action.

It said the offer “fails to recognise” the contribution made by university lecturers, or make up for years of below-inflation pay rises.

It also called on employers to return to the negotiating table with a “significantly improved” offer, warning of “widespread disruption” if industrial action were to take place.

Garry Ross, EIS ULA national officer, said: “This 1.4% offer is not just disappointing, it is derisory and does not reflect the dedication and expertise of our university lecturers and academic-related members.

“Our members are working harder than ever, delivering world-class education and research, yet their financial security continues to be undermined by employers who appear unwilling to offer a fair deal.

“This offer fails to recognise the essential contributions of our members and does nothing to address the severe impact of rising living costs or the sub-inflationary rises they have experienced over a number of years.”

The union said the offer stood in “stark contrast” to the 4.14% increase given to further education lecturers, and to pay awards made to NHS workers and other public sector employees across Scotland.

It said this disparity highlighted a “clear injustice” within higher education, and demonstrated the need for a more equitable approach to staff pay,

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Staffing and operational matters are the responsibility of individual universities.

“The Scottish Government is not directly involved in higher education pay negotiations, but we are absolutely clear that Fair Work must be the guiding principle for all employment-related decisions, and we continue to urge university management and the respective trade unions to reach decisions that ensure employees are treated fairly.”