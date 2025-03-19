Farage struggles to lead a party that fits into back of a taxi – Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has mocked Nigel Farage’s Downing Street ambitions by claiming the Reform UK leader struggles to lead a party that “fits in the back of a taxi”.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as he sidestepped a question from Reform UK MP Lee Anderson on the possible impact on the Earth’s temperature if Britain achieved net zero emissions within 24 hours rather than by the 2050 target.

Mr Farage, the MP for Clacton, recently told The Times that there is a “good chance” of him becoming prime minister and put the odds at “about 35% to 45% at the moment”.

He has seen Reform’s numbers in the Commons decrease from five to four after Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe was suspended by the party amid accusations about his conduct, which he has strenuously denied.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Anderson (Ashfield) was heckled by Labour MPs as he said he attends the Commons every week to ask “sensible questions”.

Mr Anderson added: “I expect sensible answers but all I get is glazed expressions and waffle from the opposite benches.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister a very simple question on behalf of all the net zero sceptics: if we became net zero tomorrow by how much would we reduce the Earth’s temperature by? Simple question.”

Sir Keir replied: “Net zero is of course not easy but it’s a huge opportunity to boost our growth, our jobs and our economy and so he knows my views on that.

“But he complains – they’d have better ideas if they stop fawning over (Russian president Vladimir) Putin.

“And I understand the Member for Clacton wants to be prime minister, he can’t even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi.”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice could be heard shouting “rubbish” at Sir Keir’s response.