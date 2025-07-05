Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MP withdraws Reform whip ‘from himself’ pending investigation, says party

James McMurdock was elected South Basildon and East Thurrock MP a year ago.

Caitlin Doherty
Saturday 05 July 2025 13:40 BST
MP James McMurdock speaking during the Reform Party’s annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Friday September 20, 2024.
MP James McMurdock speaking during the Reform Party’s annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Friday September 20, 2024. (PA Archive)

MP James McMurdock has withdrawn the Reform UK whip from himself amid “allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper”, the party’s chief whip has said.

Lee Anderson said in a statement on Saturday that the allegations against Mr McMurdock “relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP”.

Mr Anderson said that Mr McMurdock has “agreed to co-operate in full with any investigation”.

In a statement published on Reform’s X account on Saturday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: “I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as Chief Whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.

“The allegations relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr McMurdock has represented South Basildon and East Thurrock since last July’s general election.

He won the seat by 98 votes, beating Labour into second place, and taking the seat from the Conservatives.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in