Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block in Leeds

The death is being treated as ‘sudden unexpected,’ police have said

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 05 July 2022 11:30
<p>The baby fell from the seventh floor window of the tower block</p>

A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block flat in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at 1.25pm on Saturday, 2 July.

The boy was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead a short while later.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement to The Sun: “At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

“The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”

