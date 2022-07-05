Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block in Leeds
The death is being treated as ‘sudden unexpected,’ police have said
A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block flat in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at 1.25pm on Saturday, 2 July.
The boy was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead a short while later.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement to The Sun: “At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.
“The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
“The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”
More follows...
