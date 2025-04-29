Suspect in Leeds crossbow attack has died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 38-year-old man suspected of carrying out a crossbow attack in Leeds has died, counter-terrorism police have said.

Owen Lawrence, from Headingley, was taken to hospital on Saturday with a self-inflicted wound after two women were injured in Otley Road.

Police believe he was acting alone and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

His Facebook accounts are being examined as the investigation into what happened continues.

Posts on two accounts that appear to be linked to Lawrence include images of a gun and makeshift wooden knives, as well as a rambling entry setting out an apparent plan to kill people taking part in the Otley Road Run pub crawl.

He also refers to victims including “neurotypicals and police, if I need to”, and says that he has “explored far right ideas” including the conspiracy theory referred to as the great replacement.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “Officers will continue to conduct inquiries and we ask that if anyone has information that may assist, to pass this to police.

“We understand there are concerns around the incident, and questions about how and why this has happened. Our teams are committed to carrying out an in-depth investigation to provide answers to those affected.

“We continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to support the local community and thank residents for their support and understanding over the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this incident.”