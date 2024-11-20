Fast food? Takeaway delivery driver spotted cycling down M1
Leicestershire police were called to reports of the cyclist on the M1
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Fast food delivery has been taken to the next level, police officers joked, after a courier was spotted riding an e-bike down a major motorway.
Leicestershire Police were called to reports of the rider being spotted on the M1 on Tuesday evening, and warned he would be in “wheel trouble” for the dangerous journey.
The force’s north west neighbourhood team shared a photo of the blue bike to social media as they recounted the ordeal on the motorway’s northbound carriageway.
The force was called to hard shoulder at junction 23 where they escorted the man and his bike away.
It said: “Yes, we’ve all heard of fast food delivery but this is taking things to the extreme when Officers from the north west neighbourhood team have assisted traffic colleagues in recovering an E-bike which was spotted being ridden on the M1.
“Both were transported to safety and the rider found himself in ‘wheel trouble’ and was dealt with for Traffic offences.”
Under rule 253 of the Highway Code, it is illegal for cyclists to use motorways due to the high-speed traffic and design of motorways, which make them extremely dangerous for those on bikes.
However, cyclists can use A-roads if there are no signs prohibiting it or designated cycle path.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments