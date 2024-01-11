Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grieving family of a 16-year-old boy who died on a railway in Bromley have paid tribute to the teenager.

Officers were called to the line near Shortlands Railway Station around 4am on 28 November last year, following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics attempted to treat Leo Barber on the tracks but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute issued on Thursday, Leo’s family described him as an “incredibly bright, sensitive, funny and loving boy” who struggled with his mental health.

Leo died near Shortlands Station, Bromley (Google )

“Leo was an incredibly bright, sensitive, funny and loving boy with the world at his feet and could have achieved anything he put his mind to,” the statement said. “He will be incredibly missed as our son, big brother, nephew, grandson and friend.

“Leo had struggled with his mental health for several months and was under the care of medical professionals at the time of his passing.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services for their efforts with special thanks to the London Ambulance Service and British Transport Police.

“We would also like to thank friends, family and the wider community for their support and kindness at this time. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this tragedy.

“We are truly devastated and heartbroken as a family with the loss of our beautiful Leo. Our lives will truly never be the same again and we will carry his memory forward as we fight for change for those affected by Autism and mental health.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.