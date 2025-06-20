United Ireland should be new state that ‘can be better for all of us’- Varadkar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A united Ireland should not be “annexation of six more counties” but a new state “that can be better for all of us”, a former Irish premier has said.

Leo Varadkar also said he hopes the current Irish government takes the decision to establish a forum to lead discussions on unity, and also appeared to dismiss concerns of potential loyalist violence in reaction to a united Ireland.

Mr Varadkar, who stood down as taoiseach in April last year, said he believes he will see a united Ireland in his lifetime but warned it is not inevitable.

He said that he has had no regrets so far since leaving elected politics, and is enjoying both “a lot of personal and intellectual freedom to say what I think”.

He was speaking at an In Conversation event with Rev Karen Sethuraman at St Mary’s University college in west Belfast, hosted by Feile an Phobail and Ireland’s Future.

Former Sinn Fein president and West Belfast MP Gerry Adams was among those in the audience for the event.

Mr Varadkar stressed that a united Ireland “has to be a new Ireland that is better for everyone”.

“That includes a bill of rights, guarantees civil protections and liberties,” he said.

“Unification, in my view, is not the annexation of six more counties by the Republic of Ireland. It’s a new state and one that can be better for all of us, an opportunity that only comes around every 100 years, which is to design your state and design your constitution.”

In terms of what the current Irish Government is doing, Mr Varadkar described the Shared Island Unit, which was set up when he was Taoiseach, as really positive.

But he said he would like to see the Irish Government lead a forum ahead of unity.

“Just saying it as an aspiration isn’t enough anymore, it should be an objective and an objective is something you act on,” he said.

“One of the ideas that I would put forward, which could help to move on this discussion, is the establishment of some sort of forum.”

He said there was the New Ireland Forum in the 1980s, and the Forum for Peace and Reconciliation in the 1990s.

“I think there is a strong case now for us to convene the parties that are interested in talking about this, unions, business groups, civil society in a forum to have that discussion, but I don’t see how that can happen if that isn’t led by the Irish Government, and I hope at some point during the course of this five-year government, a decision will be taken to do that,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked how he felt potential violent opposition to a united Ireland could be handled, Mr Varadkar suggested he felt “only a very small minority may turn to violence”.

“I know there are people south of the border who, when I talk to them about reunification, express to me concerns that there might be a very small minority within unionism who may turn to violence,” he said.

“I don’t think we should dismiss that as a possibility. I don’t think it will happen, to be honest.

“In two referendums, both north and south, people would be very clearly giving their preference as to what should happen, it would be quite a different situation to when partition happened 100 years ago and it wasn’t voted for.

“I don’t think that would arise but I think it’s a reasonable question.”

Meanwhile, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly suggested Mr Varadkar was “wrong in terms of the trajectory” towards a united Ireland, insisting the number of people voting for nationalist parties, around 40%, “hasn’t moved since 1998”.

Mr Varadkar said he was in politics long enough to not respond to someone else’s comments without hearing them in full, but said the case he is making is not just based on the percentage of people who vote for nationalist parties, adding it is clear the percentage voting for unionist parties has fallen.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar visited nearby Colaiste Feirste where he heard about the growth in Irish medium education, and plans to build a new Irish Language Heritage and Interpretive Centre, An Spas Din.

School principal Micheal Mac Giolla Ghunna said: “We have grown a vibrant Irish language community from our base in the Gaeltacht Quarter, leading to challenges for us in terms of accommodation and teacher provision.

“But far from limiting our ambitions, we are now using the Sportlann facility and initiatives like our GaelStair heritage project to offer our pupils and the wider community further opportunities.”