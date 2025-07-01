Family pays tribute to girl, 7, killed in tree collapse in Southend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a seven-year-old girl who died following the partial collapse of a tree in Southend have described her as "the light in their lives".

Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was visiting family in the area on Saturday, where she travelled to Chalkwell Park to enjoy the warm summer weather. Shortly before 3pm, a tree in the park partially collapsed, with several children caught beneath it, including Leonna.

Members of the public immediately rushed to help the children who were trapped under the tree, with first responders from police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire services attending the scene.

Leonna was taken on to hospital with serious injuries where she died. Essex Police continue to provide support to her family. A six-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition and three other children received minor injuries.

The seven-year-old’s family released a statement as well as a photo of their daughter to the police as they paid tribute to their daughter who “had a heart full of love.”

“It is with broken hearts and unimaginable pain that we share the devastating loss of our beloved daughter Leonna – our beautiful, bright, and loving little girl, taken from us far too soon.

open image in gallery Leonna’s family described her as ‘a shining star who brought happiness wherever she went’ ( Family handout )

“Leonna was more than just a child – she was a light in our lives and in the lives of everyone who had the joy of meeting her”, the family added.

They described her as intelligent with a curious soul, full of energy and creativity as she always explored and asked questions.

“She had a heart full of love and a mind full of endless ideas,” they added. “She was funny, kind, and full of life – a shining star who brought happiness wherever she went and she met.”

The seven-year-old was described as having a “rare gift of making everyone feel special and loved” which made her “truly unique and unforgettable.”

Her grieving family described Leonna as “too perfect for a world that can be so cruel and unfair” as her dreams would now “remain unfinished.”

They took a moment to thank family, friends community and those who stood with them in Southend for their support,

open image in gallery Police paid their respects to Leonna on Monday ( Essex Police )

“Your kindness, your prayers, and your presence have meant more than we could ever express. In our deepest sorrow, you reminded us that we are not alone,” the statement read, as police shared a photo of a vigil dedicated to Leonna. “We are incredibly grateful for every candle lit, every flower placed, every tear shared in her memory.

“The outpouring of love for our daughter has brought us comfort in ways we never imagined possible,” the family added, asking for privacy as they navigate their mourning and healing process.

Emergency services joined dignitaries from Southend Council to lay flowers and pay their respects at the park on Monday, offering a moment of reflection for those involved in the incident.

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances around the partial collapse of the Southend tree.

Assistant chief constable Lucy Morris said that the force’s hearts were broken for Leonna and her family as members of the emergency services and councillors struggled to come to terms with the incident on Saturday

“To lose a child in any circumstance is unthinkable, to lose a child in this terrible way defies all belief,” said the police chief. “We are all hoping for a positive outcome in relation to the little girl who remains in hospital.”

The force is continuing to support the six-year-old’s family. Assistant chief constable Morris also praised the actions of those in the park who did what they could to help during the tree’s collapse, as she described them as “a continual reminder of the true spirit of the city of Southend.”

Police have asked the public to avoid speculation while a full and independent police investigation continued, adding that potentially unsubstantiated commentary could be harmful.

“Our investigation is still at a relatively early stage and, as desperately as people want answers, I’d please urge patience.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...