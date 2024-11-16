Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of a missing hiker are looking for two tourists who found his backpack after he vanished on Giant’s Causeway.

Lester McLennan, 20, travelled to the iconic rock formation from Belfast by bus at 9.30am on Friday 1 November.

He hasn’t been seen again.

His mother, who had joined him on the trip from south London to visit family in Northern Ireland raised the alarm when he failed to return to their Belfast accommodation from the trip.

open image in gallery Two hikers hand in a rucksack on Giant’s Causeway ( The Giant's Causeway )

“I think we’re looking for his body now,” his devastated mother Lalitha McLennan told UTV.

“I really want to know and I can’t do anything until I know.”

Ms McLennan believes two tourists who discovered Lester’s backpack might have information which would help widen the search.

open image in gallery The last known sighting of Lester McLennan as he appears to board a bus from Belfast ( PSNI )

“I don’t know where they come from with that bag, and if it was really near or if it was eight miles down the road, if it was eight miles down the road, then we could look at eight miles down the road thoroughly,” she said.

“He was excited to see the Causeway.

“He’d been up the West Highland way in the summer.

“He likes hiking and natural spaces and was really keen to see it.”

open image in gallery Lester McLennan was last seen in the area of the Giants Causeway November 11 ( Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team )

A family friend shared a picture of the two men handing in the backpack, adding: “We think the hikers were probably visiting from England or further afield. We do not know who they are or where they found the backpack.

“It’s vital that we find out where they found the rucksack to help with the search.”

Police described Lester as a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.

open image in gallery Lester was carrying a black backpack on his hike ( Missing People )

The Giant’s Causeway is visited by around a million tourists a year and was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1986.

The tops of the columns form stepping stones that lead from the cliff and disappear under the sea.

According to legend, the columns are the remains of a causeway built by a Gaelic giant so he could cross the channel and fight a Scottish giant.

Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on 1st or 2nd November to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24