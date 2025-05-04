Lewis Capaldi performs first gig in two years for mental health charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Capaldi performed on stage for the first time in two years at a charity gig in Edinburgh to raise funds for suicide prevention.

Capaldi, 28, last performed publicly at Glastonbury in 2023 before taking a break citing anxiety, and announced on New Year’s Eve the same year that he planned to take a hiatus to focus on his health.

On Friday night, the singer-songwriter performed six songs, including 2019 hit Someone You Loved, at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), a mental health charity he has previously raised funds for.

Fans were asked not to film any of the set, with their phones placed in sealed pouches throughout it, the BBC reported.

Capaldi, from Bathgate, West Lothian, has Tourette’s Syndrome, and released his first album in 2019 and a second album in 2023.

Headliner Tom Walker said the appearance was a last-minute decision from Capaldi, and fans were told to stay around for a secret act in addition to him and Nina Nesbitt.

The BBC reported that Walker said: “When Lewis confirmed he wanted to do it last minute, I was delighted.

“We’ve bumped into each other a few times over the years backstage at fezzys (festivals) and events, and he’s a total legend.

“I know how much pressure this industry can put on artists at times, especially after a bit of a break.

“So for him to be able to play a little secret gig in a safe space without all the phones, the noise and the expectations was perfect.

“I’m buzzing to have been a part of it.”

The singer has previously raised funds for Calm, playing a virtual acoustic concert in 2020 to support the charity.

Speaking about the show, Simon Gunning, chief executive of the charity, said: “Calm started its life in music, having been set up by Factory Records’ Tony Wilson. It’s part of our DNA and a key tool in our fight against suicide.

“Music and musicians truly are a lifeline for so many people going through tough times, and it’s apt that these three gigs are taking place in the lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week.

“The theme this year is community, and there really is no greater community than music, and the collective experience of live music in particular – especially when we get a chance to switch off from our phones for a few hours.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the artists involved, including our ambassador Tom Walker.”

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Capaldi wrote on Instagram that he planned to “make sure I’m 100% before getting back out there properly”.

He wrote: “For now I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life.

“I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100% before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!”