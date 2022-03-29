Caprice-Maitai Barrett-Reid: Urgent search for girl, 11, missing after leaving school in south London

Met Police officers are concerned for the 11-year-old’s welfare

Laurie Churchman
Tuesday 29 March 2022 21:48
Comments
<p>Caprice-Maitai Barrett-Reid is missing from south London </p>

Caprice-Maitai Barrett-Reid is missing from south London

(Met Police)

An urgent search has been launched for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl in south London.

Caprice-Maitai Barrett-Reid was last seen just before 3.30pm on Tuesday walking into Hilly Fields, Lewisham.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are concerned for her welfare.

Caprice-Maitai was wearing her uniform and a purple puffa jacket when she left her school in the SE4 postcode area, the force said.

If you see her, you can call the police on 999 quoting CAD 5479/29Mar or missing person reference 22MIS010532.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in