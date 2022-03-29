An urgent search has been launched for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl in south London.

Caprice-Maitai Barrett-Reid was last seen just before 3.30pm on Tuesday walking into Hilly Fields, Lewisham.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are concerned for her welfare.

Caprice-Maitai was wearing her uniform and a purple puffa jacket when she left her school in the SE4 postcode area, the force said.

If you see her, you can call the police on 999 quoting CAD 5479/29Mar or missing person reference 22MIS010532.