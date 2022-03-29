Caprice-Maitai Barrett-Reid: Urgent search for girl, 11, missing after leaving school in south London
Met Police officers are concerned for the 11-year-old’s welfare
An urgent search has been launched for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl in south London.
Caprice-Maitai Barrett-Reid was last seen just before 3.30pm on Tuesday walking into Hilly Fields, Lewisham.
The Metropolitan Police said officers are concerned for her welfare.
Caprice-Maitai was wearing her uniform and a purple puffa jacket when she left her school in the SE4 postcode area, the force said.
If you see her, you can call the police on 999 quoting CAD 5479/29Mar or missing person reference 22MIS010532.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies