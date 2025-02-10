Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewisham: Armed stand-off after man seen brandishing knife out of HSBC building window

Police were called to the scene and Lewisham High Street was closed off

Margaret Davis
Monday 10 February 2025 14:38 GMT
Armed police scramble to Lewisham with streets blocked as emergency services deal with 'mental health incident'
Armed police scramble to Lewisham with streets blocked as emergency services deal with 'mental health incident' (DeeKae/TikTok)

Armed police have been called out to a stand-off in a flat above a bank in south-east London.

Pictures were posted on social media of a man in a dressing gown brandishing a knife out of the window of the HSBC building in Lewisham High Street on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are working to find out whether anyone else is in the flat.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called to a disturbance on Lewisham High Street, at around 10.45am on Monday.

“Officers are currently in attendance at the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

“We are speaking to a man inside an address at the location.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish whether anyone else is inside the property.”

The High Street remains closed while the police, ambulance and fire services are at the scene.

