Woman who quit job after three hours sues for unpaid wages

A London nanny successfully sued a couple for unpaid wages after quitting just three hours into the job.

Ley Tsang won £39 after an employment tribunal ruled in her favour, despite never actually having looked after the couple's daughter.

The tribunal heard that Ms Tsang connected with the parents through Koru Kids, a childcare website. Following an initial meeting in April 2024, an agreement was reached for Ms Tsang to care for the girl three times a week, in three-hour shifts, starting the following month. However, after a three-hour introductory session with the parents – described as being "shown the ropes" – Ms Tsang decided against taking the position.

Despite not performing any actual childcare duties, Ms Tsang argued that the induction session constituted work and therefore merited payment. The parents refused, leading to the employment tribunal. The tribunal ultimately sided with Ms Tsang, awarding her the £39 claim.

“That first day was to be an ‘induction’ day, when the mother and her partner showed Ms Tsang their daughter’s school and the route to their house, gave her keys to their house, and showed her what was expected of her,” the tribunal was told.

“Ms Tsang also spent some time with their daughter. The mother and her partner were present in the house for the duration.”

The following day, the nanny changed her mind about the £13-an-hour role, and handed in her notice, the tribunal heard.

But arguing that she had not actually “undertaken any childcare”, the girl’s parents refused to pay, the tribunal was told.

Ms Tsang told the tribunal she had “experienced stress” as a result of the case.

Ruling in favour of Ms Tsang’s claim, an employment judge concluded she was “entitled to be paid” for attending the induction session.

The nanny had been instructed to “start on Friday”, the judge said, the day she was “shown the ropes” by the couple.

The parents were ordered to pay Ms Tsang the £39 she is owed.