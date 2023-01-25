Gen Z twice as likely to identify as LGBT+

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People aged between 16 and 24 years are more than twice as likely to identify as LGBT+ compared to the general population, according to new Census figures which reveal the true picture of sexual orientation in Britain for the first time.

The Census 2021 asked the nation questions about their gender identity and sexual orientation for the first time in 200 years of data gathering. The questions were voluntary and were only asked of people aged 16 and over in England and Wales.

Those aged between 16 and 24, commonly known as Gen Z, were the age group most likely to have identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual or another minority sexual orientation, the ONS reported.

They were more than twice as likely to have identified as LGBT+ compared to the overall population - at a rate of 6.91 per cent compared to 3.16 per cent.

More Gen Zers identified as bisexual over any other sexual orientation, with 4 per cent of the age group saying they were attracted to both men and women. This was twice the amount of 16 to 24 year olds who identified as just gay or lesbian, 4 per cent compared with 2.11 per cent.

However this was reversed in all other age groups, who were more likely to have identified as gay or lesbian.

There was also a high proportion of people between 25 to 34 years old who identified as LGBT+, but this decreased with each successive age group.

The Census figures also showed that women were slightly more likely to identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or another minority sexual orientation than men - 3.32 per cent compared to 3 per cent.

Women were also twice as likely to say they were bisexual compared to men. More than two-thirds, or 70.5 per cent, of people who identified as bisexual were female.

More to follow..