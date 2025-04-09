Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or other non-heterosexual sexualities are over twice as likely to self-harm or take their own lives by suicide, new figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals a crisis of self-harm among the young LGB+ population, and a suicide rate which is highest among gay men.

The findings are part of new analysis that explores for the first time how estimated rates of self-harm and suicide differ by sexual orientation.

Data on sexuality recorded in the 2021 census has been linked with NHS hospital records and death registrations for adults in England and Wales between 2021 and 2023.

Mental health and LGBTQ+ charities are calling for “urgent action” to tackle the issues highlighted in the report, both by providing further support for minority sexual orientations, and also by addressing systemic homophobia.

“Today’s data paints a bleak picture that demands action,” said Jacqui Morrissey, director at mental health helpline Samaritans.

“People with minoritised sexual orientations have a drastically higher risk of suicide and self-harm and these figures must now force Government to address this inequality issue before more lives are lost.”

Young people are already the most likely to engage in intentional self-harm, but self-harm rates skyrocket when looking at young people who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual.

The self-harm rate among 16-to-24-year-olds who identify as LGB+ is 2,828 per 100,000 people; over double the rate for straight people in the same generation.

This means that the self-harm rate for young LGB+ people is around 2.8 per cent, higher than any other group, with those identifying as bisexual most at risk.

But self-harm rates are higher among those identifying as LGB+ than heterosexual across all age groups, according to NHS records.

Lesbian women in particular saw the largest increase in risk of self-harm compared to straight women, with rates 2.6 times higher.

“It’s worrying to see more evidence that people who identify as LGB+ are at greater risk of self-harm and suicide. We know that LGBTQIA+ people are more likely to experience mental health problems due to difficult experiences, like discrimination and stigma,” said Rosie Weatherley, from mental health charity Mind.

“Being LGBTQIA+ isn’t a mental health problem, and doesn’t cause mental health problems. But experiences like homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, acephobia and stigma towards non-binary people and intersex people can all affect mental health.”

While the risk of self-harm is highest among the young LGB+ community, suicide rates are also alarmingly high among older LGB+ individuals, and generally increase with age.

Overall, the rate of suicide is 2.2 higher for those identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual, at 50.3 deaths per 100,000 people compared to 23.1 deaths among the heterosexual population.

In all age groups, the rate of suicide is higher for those identifying as LGB+, with previous reports showing that unsupportive family backgrounds were linked to suicidal thoughts.

But for people in their late 40s, 50s, and early 60s, this climbs to as high as 67 deaths per 100,000 people.

The older LGB+ population (65 years and up) are at 2.8 times higher risk of suicide, higher than any other age group.

A spokesperson for Stonewall, the largest LGBTQ+ organisation in Europe, said that the figures show the vital need for inclusive health services, ensuring that people feel safe to be open about their experiences or sexual orientation.

“With 1 in 10 young people in the UK now identifying as lesbian, gay or bi, the need for inclusive and accessible health services will only grow over time,” the spokesperson told the Independent.

Men are already at a higher risk of suicide with an “epidemic of loneliness” across the world.

But in particular, gay or bisexual men are at the highest risk of suicide, at 64.7 deaths per 100,000; twice as high as straight men, and five times as high as straight women.

In addition, the pressures from homophobia can combine with other struggles for minority groups, explained Ms Weatherley from mental health charity Mind; with Black LGB+ people facing particularly high increases to self harm and suicide rates when compared to the straight population.

“These experiences can compound with other challenges like racism – which may explain why Black people were among the groups most at risk in these statistics,” she said.

Organisations like Stonewall say that the UK needs to invest in both mental health and broader healthcare which are equipped to handle the issues facing LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Local community spaces by and for LGBTQ+ people can also be a lifeline but far too often fill the gaps in statutory services. More investment is needed now. Government can no longer drag its feet; lives depend on getting this right,” added Ms Morrissey from Samaritans.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.