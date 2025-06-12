Liam Neeson remembers ‘brilliant’ Barbara Taylor Bradford in memorial message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland actor Liam Neeson has paid tribute to novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford in a message praising her brilliance and elegance read out at her memorial service.

The 73-year-old reflected on his role in TV drama A Woman Of Substance, adapted from one of the author’s most well-known books, in the note that was read out on his behalf.

Taylor Bradford died at the age of 91 on November 24 last year following a short illness, “and was surrounded by loved ones to the very end”, a spokeswoman said at the time.

Actors, authors and other notable figures attended the service at St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street, London, on Thursday.

Neeson said in his message: “In 1984, I had the great honour of playing Blackie O’Neill in the television adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s A Woman Of Substance, and again in its sequel, Hold The Dream.

“It was a landmark moment — the first television drama series to reach more than 13.8 million viewers on Britain’s Channel 4 — and something we were all incredibly proud of.

“But more than the numbers, it was Barbara’s vision, her storytelling, and her fierce dedication to her characters that made the work so special.

“She was a force — elegant, brilliant and unstoppable — and I feel deeply privileged to have been part of bringing her words to life.”

Human rights lawyer Cherie Blair, wife of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, was also in attendance and reflected on her friendship with the author in a speech.

“I can hardly believe it’s been over 20 years since I first met Barbara in New York,” she said.

“Tony and I were attending an event while he was UK Prime Minister.

“Although I can’t recall the specifics of the event, I vividly remember meeting Barbara and, of course, her beloved husband, Bob (Robert Bradford).

“Meeting her was such a thrill — not only because I had read her books but also because she was a favourite author of both my mum and grandma.

“Barbara and I instantly connected as Northern girls who had ventured far from our roots, yet never forgot where we came from.

“At the time of our first meeting, Tony had not read any of Barbara’s books, but he was so struck by her intelligence, elegance, and charm that he subsequently watched the TV show and read the book.

“Barbara and I stayed in touch, regularly meeting when I was in New York or when she was in London.

“One memory I treasure is attending the Women of Substance Awards with her at the Dorchester in London in 2009.

“The awards were so typical of Barbara — her unwavering support for other women was truly inspiring. She even offered me invaluable advice when I was establishing my own foundation for women.

“Barbara seemed ageless. Whenever we met, she was always engaged, well-informed, feisty and, of course, impeccably dressed.

“She was the epitome of a woman of substance — wise, fun and endlessly inspiring. We will deeply miss her warmth, wisdom and friendship.”

The service began with the theme music from A Woman Of Substance and included an address from actress Jenny Seagrove, who played a young Emma Harte in the TV mini-series.

In April it was announced that Vera actress Brenda Blethyn will lead a new Channel 4 adaptation of A Woman Of Substance, playing protagonist Emma.

The book is a rags-to-riches tale set in the 1900s that follows the life of Yorkshire servant Emma who later heads up a business empire.

Taylor Bradford was often labelled “the grand dame of blockbusters”, with her books selling more than 91 million copies and having been published in more than 40 languages and in 90 countries.

Other TV adaptations of her books included ITV’s Act Of Will starring Elizabeth Hurley and Victoria Tennant, and To Be The Best, a sequel to A Woman Of Substance with Lindsay Wagner and Sir Anthony Hopkins.