A coroner will seek to obtain full reports and eyewitness statements before a final inquest takes place into the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, a pre-inquest review heard.

Senior coroner Crispin Butler told a three-minute hearing at Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court on Thursday that there are “continuing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances surrounding Liam’s death”.

Payne died at the age of 31 in October last year after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

A post-mortem examination report said Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

In February, a court in Argentina dropped charges of criminal negligence in relation to three of the five people who had been charged in connection with Payne’s death.

The coroner has been forwarded initial documentation relating to the autopsy conducted in Argentina, and an initial police scene report, Mr Butler added. This documentation will be formally translated, with subsequent liaison taking place with Payne’s family.

The coroner will seek to procure full reports including eyewitness statements.

He said: “We will continue to liaise with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to seek to procure full reports, eyewitness statements and other relevant evidence to assess in due course, to address the statutory questions at a final inquest ... namely who the deceased was, a final medical cause of death, [and] when, where and how he came by his death.”

The inquest was adjourned until a further pre-inquest review on 7 May 2026 at 10am.

After his band went on hiatus, Payne launched a successful solo career, and in December 2019 he released his debut solo album LP1, which included the songs “Polaroid”, “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo, and “For You” with Rita Ora.