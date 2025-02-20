Fact check: Liberal Democrats’ 2024 manifesto supported renewal of Trident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a podcast interview Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that typical Liberal Democrat MPs “have bad views on national security” and “don’t want us to keep, maybe, a nuclear deterrent”.

From around 59 minutes and 50 seconds in the podcast, Ms Badenoch said: “A typical Liberal Democrat will be somebody who is good at fixing their church roof and – you know – people in the community like them: ‘Oh, he fixed the church roof, you should be a Member of Parliament.’

“And they want to be nice. And then they get there, but actually they’ve got lots of very silly and foolish ideas along with being able to fundraise for a local community.

“And then they have bad views on national security, for example. They don’t want us to keep, maybe, a nuclear deterrent.”

Evaluation

While Liberal Democrats have voted against the like-for-like renewal of the UK’s nuclear deterrent, the party’s current policy is in favour of keeping the same level of deterrent.

The facts

Liberal Democrat MPs and candidates in last year’s general election ran on the party’s manifesto. That manifesto said it would support “maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent with four submarines providing continuous at-sea deterrence, while pursuing multilateral global disarmament”.

Four is the same number of submarines that currently form part of the UK’s nuclear deterrent. The deterrent consists of Trident missiles armed with nuclear warheads, which are fitted to Vanguard submarines. There is always at least one submarine at sea.

In comparison to the Liberal Democrats’ promise, the Conservative Party said in its manifesto: “We will always be steadfast in our support for our Trident nuclear deterrent.”

Are there Lib Dems who want to scrap Trident?

Although the Liberal Democrat manifesto in 2024 supported Trident, the issue has often been a matter of internal debate for the party.

In the 2015 general election the party stood on a manifesto promise that there should be fewer than four submarines when a replacement for Vanguard was sought, and that the UK should no longer have a continuous at-sea deterrence, instead replacing it with “a contingency posture of regular patrols”.

When there was a vote on renewing the Trident nuclear deterrent the following year, seven Liberal Democrat MPs voted against, one did not vote and no Lib Dem MPs voted for the renewal.

Links

Podcast interview (archived)

Liberal Democrats 2024 manifesto (archived)

Conservative Party 2024 manifesto (archived)

Royal Navy – HMS Vengeance

Gov.uk – The UK’s nuclear deterrent: what you need to know (archived)

Liberal Democrats 2015 manifesto (archived)

UK Parliament – UK’s Nuclear Deterrent (archived)