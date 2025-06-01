Calls to legally require supermarkets to reveal ‘shrinkflation’ to customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermarkets would be forced to tell their customers if they want them to “pay more for less” under proposals designed to tackle “shrinkflation”.

The Liberal Democrats want government legislation amended to legally require large supermarkets to inform shoppers when the quantity of goods within a pre-packaged product has decreased thereby increasing the price per unit of measurement.

Details of the changes would need to be attached or placed alongside the product for a 60-day period, according to the amendment tabled to the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill.

Digestive biscuits, butter, crisps and chocolate bars were among the items found to have decreased in size while their unit cost increased, according to 2024 research by Compare the Market.

MPs could be asked to vote on the Lib Dem proposal on Wednesday when the Bill returns to the Commons for its report stage.

Lib Dem trade spokesman Clive Jones said: “The scourge of shrinkflation needs to be exposed.

“Shoppers have been hammered during a cost-of-living crisis all while massive companies and big supermarket chains are forcing them to pay more for less to protect their bottom lines.

“They need to be called out on it and for shoppers to know when they are at risk of being ripped off.

“The Government should accept this Liberal Democrat amendment so that we can help protect shoppers and their already stretched household budgets from another round of shrinkflation.”

The Bill as a whole gives powers to ministers to regulate the marketing and use of goods in the UK after Brexit.

It was previously amended in the House of Lords to provide protections to the imperial pint measure to ease fears over its future.

The changes accepted by the Government would bar ministers from preventing or restricting the use of the pint in relation to draught beer, cider or milk in returnable containers.

It also provides a definition of a pint as 0.56826125 cubic decimetres.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesman said: “We’re committed to protecting consumers from unfair commercial practices and making sure they have all the information they need to make informed decisions on purchases.

“That’s why we’re bringing in strict new laws next year to make sure businesses use clearer labelling for prices on supermarket shelves, and retailers show all unit prices in either kilograms or litres to improve clarity for shoppers.”