The business empire of Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over suspected fraudulent trading and money laundering.

Investigators will look at his financing arrangements with the failed company Greensill Capital – in the spotlight over David Cameron’s lobbying activities.

The SFO said it will probe suspected fraudulent trading and money laundering at companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG).

“The SFO is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within the GFG, including its financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd,” the investigators said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Gupta’s companies were among the main clients of Greensill Capital before it collapsed in March this year.

It follows an announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) earlier this week that it is investigating Greensill, having received allegations relating to the firm’s collapse that were “potentially criminal in nature”.

Mr Gupta pulled the plug on Wyelands Bank, a lender he is the biggest shareholder in, on Thursday.

The bank’s board said it was looking for new owners after Mr Gupta – whose business empire was closely linked to Greensill – told them he would not continue to prop up the ailing lender.

In May last year Mr Gupta gave the bank a loan of £75m.