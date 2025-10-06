Supermarket giant with 980 shops to close most stores for three days this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lidl will close the vast majority of its stores for three days over the Christmas period, as the supermarket becomes the latest major retailer to give staff a longer festive break.

The discount chain confirmed that all 980 of its UK stores will shut on Christmas Day, while most will also close on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Every Lidl branch outside the M25 will be closed on New Year’s Day, and most stores outside London and Wales will shut on Boxing Day.

Customers can check individual opening times using Lidl’s online store finder or the Lidl Plus app.

The closures mean shoppers will need to plan their festive food shops carefully to avoid being caught out over the holidays. The supermarket has advised customers that Monday 22 December is expected to be its busiest shopping day, urging people to visit earlier in the morning or later in the evening to avoid crowds.

According to Lidl, stores are typically quieter between 8am and 10am or after 6pm.

The German-owned retailer also announced that it is investing £250 million in price cuts on everyday products in the run-up to Christmas, promising to help customers “save more at a time when every penny counts”.

Lidl joins a growing list of major high street chains closing their doors over the festive period to give employees time off. Home Bargains has confirmed it will also close hundreds of branches for three days, while last year B&M and John Lewis both shut on Boxing Day.

Ikea closed on Christmas Eve and did not reopen until 27 December last year.

It is standard practice for retailers across the UK to close on Christmas Day, though some choose to reopen on Boxing Day to capitalise on post-Christmas sales.