Major supermarket recalls popular snack over salmonella fears

A major supermarket has recalled a popular snack over fears a salmonella contamination could cause “severe” diarrhoea and cramps.

Lidl urged customers not to eat Sol & Mar Chicharricos BBQ Pork Scratchings and to return the 99p snack as quickly as possible.

Salmonella symptoms include vomiting, stomach pains, headaches and a high temperature and can last up to three days, according to the NHS.

“Lidl is recalling this product due to the potential presence of Salmonella which may cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms,” the supermarket said.

“If you have bought the above product, we advise you not to eat it. Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.”

open image in gallery Lidl recalled the 99p pork scratchings over salmonella fears ( PA Wire )

There are more than 2,500 strains of salmonella bacteria. These live in the gut of domestic and wild animals including, chicken, cattle, pigs, hedgehogs, snakes and lizards, the NHS added.

Foods such as eggs, chicken, pork and dairy produce can carry salmonellas, with fruit and vegetables sometimes contaminated if they come into contact with livestock or dirty water.

Earlier this week, Tesco recalled a Katsu curry meal kit and sweet and sour meal kit after the range didn’t flag that the products contain soya, which some people may be allergic to.

The recall affected Katsu curry kits with the best-before date up to and including 12 December 2025 and the sweet and sour meal kit with the best-before date up to and including 19 May 2025.

Officials at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which published the alert, said the products sold in 250g packs were a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Supermarket customers were told not to eat the products and instead return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

In February, the Food Standards Agency slapped a “do not eat” warning on Baxter’s Sliced Gherkins Crunchy & Sweet, sold in supermarkets such as Tesco for £2.50.

It was feared the sandwich and burger accompaniment contained undeclared mustard, which could pose a danger to those with an allergy to the condiment.

Baxter’s Food Group, which manufactures the product, said the recall only affects certain jars with specific best before dates. These include June 2026 and July 2026.

Mustard allergy sufferers can experience symptoms such as stomach pain, swollen lips, vomiting or rashes if they accidentally eat a product containing it.