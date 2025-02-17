New figures: Here’s how long men and women can now expect to live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new generation of centenarians is on the horizon, according to projections from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Nearly one in five girls born in 2030 are expected to live to 100, a figure that jumps to almost one in four for those born in 2047.

While the outlook for boys is less dramatic, it is still significant, with over one in eight boys born in 2030 projected to reach the century mark.

That rises to about one in six by 2047.

These figures, based on past death registration trends and assuming continued mortality improvements among the elderly, offer a glimpse into a future where reaching 100 becomes increasingly common.

However, the ONS emphasises that these are projections, not forecasts, developed with input from a panel of experts.

For babies born in 2023, the projections suggest 17.9 per cent of girls and 11.5 per cent of boys will live to at least 100. This percentage climbs to 19.9 per cent and 13.1 per cent, respectively, for those born in 2030, and continues its upward trajectory to 24.7 per cent for girls and 17.3 per cent for boys born in 2047.

The ONS released the data to help policymakers and service planners understand the projected growth of the older population, a crucial factor in shaping future strategies.

The projections also indicate a general increase in life expectancy. Girls born in the UK in 2023 can expect to live to 90 on average, while boys can expect to reach 86.7. By 2047, these numbers are projected to rise to 92.2 and 89.3, respectively.

Women aged 65 in the UK in 2023 can expect to live a further 22.5 years, while men can expect to live another 19.8 years, projected to rise to 24.4 years and 21.8 years respectively by 2047.

open image in gallery The gap between male and female life expectancy is falling ( Getty Images )

The gap between male and female life expectancy at birth has fallen from 4.4 years in 1981 to 3.4 years in 2023 and is projected to fall further in the future.

All data is based on what is known as cohort life expectancy, which takes into account projected changes in mortality patterns over the lifetime of a group of people with the same year of birth.

The ONS said this is a “more realistic measure” of life expectancy, as it reflects likely improvements in mortality in the future, rather than assuming age-specific mortality rates apply consistently throughout the remainder of a person’s life.

Kerry Gadsdon of the ONS said: “Boys born in the UK in 2023 can expect to live on average to age 86.7 years, and girls to live to 90.0 years, taking into account projected changes in mortality patterns over their lifetime.

“The gap between male and female cohort life expectancy at birth has fallen over the past four decades.

“This is likely due to improvements in lifestyle, for example reduction in smoking rates and the working conditions of men over several decades, as well as advances in healthcare, for example the prevention and treatment of heart disease.

“The gap is projected to be down to 2.5 years by 2072.”