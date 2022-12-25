Woman dead and multiple injured after Christmas Eve shooting in busy pub

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been shot dead and three men have been hospitalised after a shooting at a pub in Wallasey.

Police were called just after 11.50pm on Christmas Eve to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village following reports of gunshots.

A murder investigation has been launched by Merseyside Police and the woman’s next of kin have been informed.

A number of others were also injured in the shooting near Liverpool and the area has been cordoned off as officers carry out enquiries.

The shooter is still at large and Merseyside Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

Detective Superintendent Dave McCaughrean said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.

“We have a number of officers at Wallasey Village who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand exactly what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life at Christmas whilst several people are being treated in hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family,” he continued.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village last night who witnessed the incident or has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle – possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is being asked to message @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1044 of Saturday 24 December.