A nine-year-old boy has died after being struck by lightning, police in Lancashire report.

The child was on a football field in Blackpool when the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the field shortly after 5pm after reports that a boy had been injured.

“A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field earlier this evening,” a statement posted to Facebook by Blackpool Police reads. “We were called shortly after 5.05pm today (Tuesday, May 11th) to the fields off School Road, to reports a child had been injured.”

“Although enquiries are still ongoing, at this time we believe the boy had been struck by lightning. Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.”

The boy’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Det Supt Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”

Spirt of Youth Junior Football Club, which uses the Common Edge playing fields as its home ground offered its deepest condolences to the boy’s family.

A statement said that the incident did not occur during a club training session.

“Spirit of Youth is a family and we are entrenched in the local community, and we will give whatever support is required to both the family and to those that were with him at the time,” the statement reads.