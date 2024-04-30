Supermarket offers £20,000 to anyone who helps them find new sites to open in

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lidl plans to open hundreds more supermarkets across Britain and is offering more than £20,000 to people who help it secure new sites.

It said it needs to open supermarkets in prominent locations with easy access and a strong flow of traffic or pedestrians, allowing for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 square feet, and more than 100 car parking spaces.

If it successfully finds a good location, it is willing to pay a finder’s fee of 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.

A finder’s fee can be paid to any member of the public who identifies a suitable site for it to open a new store.

The German discount chain, which is now the UK’s sixth biggest supermarket, is targeting thousands of new shoppers as it continues its expansion across the nation.

Lidl said it is looking for sites for new stores in a swathe of locations, and is eyeing major expansion in cities including Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool and London.

It currently has about 960 stores but is targeting more than 1,100 across England, Wales and Scotland.

Lidl has said it plans to open hundreds more supermarkets across Britain (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

Richard Taylor, Lidl Great Britain’s chief development officer, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.

“This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”

Lidl currently has an 8% share of the UK grocery market, its highest ever level, having grown its customer base since last year, according to figures by Kantar published last week.

This puts it only slightly behind Morrisons, which has an 8.7% share of the grocery market.

Rival German discounter Aldi recently overtook Morrisons to be the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, amid rapid expansion across the country and as more households looked to make savings through the cost-of-living crisis.