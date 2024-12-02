Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A father has spoken of his “living nightmare” as he desperately searches for his missing daughter who vanished in London more than two weeks ago.

Lilyanne, 19, didn’t tell her family where she was going the last time they spoke but the grade-A student is known to have links to Lewisham and Peckham in the southeast of the capital.

Scotland Yard describe the 5ft1 teenager as having a slim build, with long brown wavy hair and a nose piercing on both sides.

open image in gallery Lilyanne hasn’t been heard from since November 15 ( Family handout )

Her emotional father Mark Hook has travelled down from Shropshire to the capital to try and find the teenager.

He told The Independent: “I’m crying at the moment I can’t lie. It’s been a living nightmare. Someone, somewhere knows where my daughter is. It’s her birthday on the 21 December and I have to be with her then.

open image in gallery Lilyanne’s father wants her home for Christmas ( MPS Lewisham )

“She is amazing. The brightest, funniest girl I have ever met. She is a grade-A student.

open image in gallery Lilyanne hasn’t been in touch with family since November 15 ( Lewisham Police )

“She is only small about 5ft 1ins but she is a force to be reckoned with that’s for sure.

“I last spoke to her on November 15 she didn’t tell me where she was going. We believe she was last spotted in the Peckham area.

“There’s no issue at home with her at all. She is just a strong-willed girl. Her mum lives in Leicester we are separated and I live in Shropshire now.

open image in gallery Mark Hook is desperate for any information on his daughter ( Family handout )

“I spent all weekend wandering around Peckham putting up posters, trying to spread the word and trying to do everything I can to find her.

“I don’t feel tired, I just need to be strong in case my little baby needs me.”

Addressing Lilyanne directly, he said: “We all love you and please come home for Christmas.”

Lewisham MPS posted an appeal for her whereabouts on X: “Can you help us find 19-year-old Lilyanne who is missing from Lewisham. She is of slim build, with long brown wavy hair and a nose piercing on both sides.”

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for further comment.