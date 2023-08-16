Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation has been launched after dozens of people are believed to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a go-karting track.

Lincolnshire Police said that 33 people were believed to have fallen ill after attending Proport Indoor Karting in Lincoln on Tuesday.

The force said it received reports late on Tuesday evening that some of those who attended the venue had had to go to hospital due to feeling unwell.

Anyone who visited the site on Tuesday has been contacted by the police and advised of the appropriate action to take should they have any concerns.

Multiple agencies are responding to the incident, with the main investigation being led by the City of Lincoln Council.

The NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) asked anyone who has not been contacted by the police, but who is experiencing headaches, dizziness and nausea following their visit to the track, to call 111 to seek appropriate medical advice.

Clair Raybould, director of system delivery for NHS Lincolnshire ICB, said: “We are working together across the health and care system to ensure we are able to support the small number affected quickly and safely following reports of people feeling unwell following their visit to the karting centre.

“We would ask anyone experiencing symptoms linked to this to seek medical advice via NHS111.

“We would also like to reassure the public that, unless they have been to the centre on August 15 specifically and are also experiencing symptoms, they do not need to act.”

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force quoting incident 552 of August 15.

The City of Lincoln Council and Gridline Racing, who own the track, have been approached for comment.