A wallaby that had escaped from a Lincolnshire farm has been captured after three weeks.

The Bennett’s wallaby named Ant had escaped from Tiny Steps Petting Farm where it stayed with its partner Dec, near Bourne in Lincolnshire on 5 January.

The wallaby’s owner Tracy Hall said in a Facebook post on Monday that the wallaby named after TV show hosts Ant and Dec has been found “happy and unfazed,” reported BBC.

“Great news... Ant is finally home, safe and sound! While checking the feeding stations this morning, Ant was found in the cage, very calm and not particularly phased by it,” she said in her post.

The wallaby will undergo a medical examination and then be reunited with Dec later this week.

Ms Hall said that the paddock where the two animals stay has been reinforced to ensure there are no escapes again.

“He’s such a strong wallaby, we’re a bit worried about the fencing if he goes outside with Dec as he’s been building up his muscles while he’s been out,” she said.

The farm had launched a search called “Where’s Wallaby” when Ant disappeared earlier this month, reported Metro News.

The search was assisted by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

He was captured on Sunday after evading three earlier attempts despite numerous sightings. He had also visited feeding stations installed in various locations by the farm owners.

While Bennet’s wallabies are generally found in eastern Australia and Tasmania, both Ant and Dec were born in the UK and arrived at the farm last December.