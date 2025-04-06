Father and 10-year-old daughter named as victims of caravan fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father and his 10-year-old daughter have been named as the two victims of a fire at a caravan site near Skegness.

Officers were called to the caravan fire at Golden Beach Holiday Park in Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, shortly after 3.50am on Saturday, Lincolnshire Police said.

On Sunday, the victims were named as Lee Baker, 48, and his daughter Esme Baker, 10, both from the Nottingham area.

However, formal identification is still yet to take place and “could take some time”, the force said.

Investigation into the cause of the blaze remain ongoing.

A member of the Baker family said: “Lee and Esme were excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together.

“We are all utterly devastated at what’s happened.

“This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the victims’ family described Lee and Esme as “two peas in a pod” who were “both happy-go-lucky people who loved life”.

The page has so far raised more than £3,000.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Lee Nixon said: “We believe we might be close to arriving at a working hypothesis.

“We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire.

“Yet the evident intensity of the fire has made this task incredibly challenging.”