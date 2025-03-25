Hoyle says he represents Commons ‘at home and abroad’ amid expenses reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he is an ambassador for the House of Commons “both at home and abroad” amid reports about his travel expenses.

The Commons Speaker allegedly spent more than £180,000 of taxpayers’ cash in two years on first-class and business-class flights, with chauffeur-driven cars and stays at five-star resorts, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper also said Sir Lindsay had been on 19 foreign trips since October 2022, reportedly more than any other Commons speaker in the same time period.

Speaking at the Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Conference in London on Tuesday, though not mentioning the reports directly, Sir Lindsay said: “Part of my job is to act as an ambassador for the House of Commons, both at home and abroad.”

Sir Lindsay said speakers have “represented the House on the international stage” such as the G20 Speakers’ Conference and the Council of Europe Speakers’ Conference.

He mentioned that in August 1944 former speaker Douglas Clifton Brown travelled to Normandy to visit British Forces.

He said that Horace King went to Iran for the 75th annual conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in 1966 and that Bernard Weatherill “visited many places” as part of his role.

The Speaker said that Betty Boothroyd “spent a good deal of the parliamentary recesses” travelling to give addresses in other countries.

He also told the conference: “We Speakers from the G7 and G20 have done our best to raise the profile of Ukraine, to make a difference.

“Even when on some trips, I have almost been in the air longer than I have been on the ground, just to get there I think it is worth it to be that voice in the room, that speaks out against Russian aggression.”

During his speech, Sir Lindsay praised the role of the media.

He said: “Every day, your reporters try to tease out the truth, ensure politicians, such as me, are doing the right thing by our constituents and Parliament.

“To ensure the people have a voice on matters that concern them, or uncover wrongdoing by corporations, political parties, and others.”

Sir Lindsay said that without newspapers, “who will be there to counter the rise of fake news in social media?”.

He went on: “We have all seen the damage that can be done to families when so-called ‘armchair journalists’ get hold of rumours and innuendo and turn them into facts.”

Sir Lindsay added: “Even if we politicians are sometimes at the sharp end of it, I will forever defend your right to free speech and to do what you do, safely and without interference.”