Stronger oversight of social media platforms needed to end MP abuse – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A report has called for stronger oversight of social media platforms under the Online Safety Act to end abuse and intimidation towards MPs.

The report by a cross-party group of MPs sought to identify how “public attitudes towards politicians and inconsistencies in the criminal justice system” have contributed to the “normalisation of abuse and intimidation towards MPs”.

It calls for stronger oversight of social media platforms under the Online Safety Act 2023, including the introduction of an elections code of practice by Ofcom.

The report, compiled by the Speaker’s Conference on the security of MPs, candidates and elections, states: “Despite the steps Meta and X have taken to mitigate some of the problems with abuse on their platforms, abusive content continues to be an issue.

“Their failure to address the larger underlying issues that drive abuse demonstrates that they do not properly understand the damaging impact they are having on democracy in the UK.

“We have no faith that Meta and X will resolve these issues unless they are legally obliged to do so.”

It also urges the Government to “prepare for future legislation to address emerging threats such as disinformation, deepfakes and doxing”.

The report, released on Monday, states that the Government should ensure when Ofcom reviews platforms’ content moderation procedures under the Online Safety Act, “platforms apply consistent standards when removing abusive and illegal content targeting public figures”.

With regard to criminal justice, the report states that abuse targeted at female MPs and candidates “remains a particular issue” – with sex remaining the only protected characteristic not covered by protections of hate crime legislation or aggravating factors at sentencing.

The report recommends “faster prosecution of abuse and intimidation cases during election periods to prevent undue influence on democratic outcomes”.

It also calls for a review of how misogynistic abuse is treated under hate crime legislation and urges political parties to provide tailored support for female candidates.

Furthermore, there should be improved citizenship education in schools and a national public awareness campaign, led by the Defending Democracy Taskforce, to “challenge the normalisation of abuse and promote respectful political engagement”, according to the report.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the “perception that it is acceptable to abuse public figures must end”.

Sir Lindsay, who is chairman of the Speaker’s Conference, added: “Standing for election and representing your community is something anyone should be able to aspire to.

“But the current climate of toxic political discourse is having a corrosive effect on our democracy, and is discouraging people from participating in our democratic process.

“The Speaker’s Conference report makes clear recommendations to Government, the police, the media and wider civil society on how we can uphold freedom of speech and ensure accountability, while reducing threats and ensuring greater security for candidates, MPs and our democratic institutions.

“The onus is on all of us to moderate political discourse and ensure it does not cross the line into abuse, intimidation or violence.”

Speaker’s Conference is a cross-party group of MPs brought together by the Speaker to consider a specific topic – they have similar powers to select committees and can request documents, call witnesses and take oral and written evidence.

The conference published its first report in June which made recommendations on how the response to threats against MPs, candidates and elections can be strengthened.

This report found that 96% of MPs surveyed had experienced abuse, and nearly half of their staff had felt unsafe as a result of abuse.

The second phase of work focused on “what can be done to reduce the level of threat posed to MPs and candidates”.