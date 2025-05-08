Speaker berates minister after he suggests delaying statement on UK-US deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has berated a minister saying “we don’t do business like this” after the Government suggested a statement on the UK-US trade deal should be delayed.

The Speaker of the House of Commons also made accusations that MPs had been told to “go home as there would be no statement”, despite one being scheduled.

An urgent question on the issue had been withdrawn from the parliamentary schedule earlier on Thursday, with the promise of a statement on the “historic” deal to come later.

Trade minister Douglas Alexander later said it would be “more courteous” for the statement to take place on Monday instead.

On a point of order, he said: “It had been the intention of the Government to make a statement to the House this afternoon immediately following the scheduled press conference by the US president and the words of our own Prime Minister.

“Both of these sets of remarks were delayed, with the result… at this relatively late hour, the Government would now suggest respectfully to you that it would be more courteous to the House to be able to provide all members on Monday the opportunity for a full statement.”

MPs could be heard heckling, before Sir Lindsay said: “You’ve got to come forward with a statement because you converted a UQ (urgent question) this morning to a statement, so a statement has to be made.”

He added: “I understand that people were going round telling people to go home as there would be no statement, as Downing Street had decided. We don’t do business like this. It is totally wrong.

“I’m giving the benefit of the doubt. I’m sure you’d like to update the House on the position of where we are now, and of course the details I would expect them to come on Monday.”

An MP then shouted “apologise”, before Mr Alexander proceeded to give a statement on the trade deal with the US.

Sir Keir Starmer has described it as “historic”, while Donald Trump, from across the Atlantic, said it was a “great deal for both countries”.

The Prime Minister said the deal will save thousands of jobs in the car and steel industry, after they were threatened by Mr Trump’s tariffs.

Following the conclusion of the session, Sir Lindsay said: “I never want to be put in this position again.

“And can I just remind people, we ought to think before we send people home, to tell them … there won’t be a statement.

“I think it was bad. The chair of the select committee (Liam Byrne) complained to me because he was told to go away, we shouldn’t be doing this, please.

“We need to work together, this House. This House should be respected. I will stand up for the backbenchers. Please, never put me in this position again.”