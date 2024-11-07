Cold case police still searching for killer of girl, 13, found in river 30 years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The mystery of a girl who was murdered on her way to the shops is still puzzling police 30 years on.

The killer of 13-year-old Lindsay Rimer has never been found.

Lindsay went missing from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, on the evening of November 7 1994. She went to the shops to buy cornflakes.

Her body was found in the Rochdale Canal around a mile from her home five months later.

She was last seen in Hebden Bridge’s Memorial Gardens at around 10.45pm, having earlier been to the Trades Club to see her mother and to a local Spar shop.

On the 30th anniversary of her disappearance, Lindsay’s sisters have spoken of the family’s grief and heartache.

Her sister Juliet, just 18 months old when Lindsay went missing, said: “We want someone to come forward with information, because you never know that tiny piece of information might be the missing piece inthe puzzle and might just fit everything together and put this to rest.”

D etectives investigating the murder of a Calderdale teenager have issued a renewed appeal on the the 30th anniversary of her disappearance ( West Yorkshire Police )

Lindsay’s elder sister Kate added: “If you know something about my sister’s murder and the person who killed her, you have a moral obligation to come forward because this needs to end for our family, and it needs to end for Lindsay as well.”

Police were out in Hebden Bridge on the anniversary to ask for the public’s help.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Lindsay Rimer was a 13-year-old child who lived here in Hebden Bridge with her mum, her dad, her brothers and sisters.

“She was a bright, inquisitive, independent girl and on November 7 1994, she did what any 13-year-old girl should be allowed to do.

“She went to the shop. She called via the Trades Club to see her mum, she called into the shop.

“And then someone brutally murdered her and left her body in the canal, hoping that no one in the family would ever know what had happened.

“It’s 30 years to the day that this happened.

“There has been an immense police inquiry around it and we’re still no closer to the truth about what happened.

“And so my appeal today is threefold.

“Firstly, do you have suspicions about someone? Were you maybe a prison officer, a probation officer, a teacher who’s always ‘wondered what about that person?’

“Now’s the time. 30 years later, now’s the time.

“Secondly, were you in Hebden Bridge at the time? Have you always wondered about coming forward?

“Loyalties change over 30 years. Now’s the time to talk to us.

“And thirdly, were you involved? Do you have this on your conscience?

“Maybe you weren’t responsible for the murder, but you know exactly what happened.

“30 years later, now’s the time to talk to us.

“You can ring us. You can go online and make a report, anonymously or otherwise.

“Tonight is 30 years since November 7 1994 and my team and I are here in Hebden Bridge. We’ll be here all night.

“Come and talk to us because now is the time.”

Anyone with information can call 101, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email operationposemill@westyorkshire.police.uk