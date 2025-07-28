Football comes home: Jubilant fans greet Lionesses on return to England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lionesses have returned to the UK after triumphing at the Euros, with hundreds of jubilant fans greeting the champions before the team continued their celebrations at a Downing Street reception.

The squad landed back in the country on Monday afternoon after defending their Euros title in a penalty shootout win over Spain in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Supporters, many of whom were dressed in England kits and holding flags, erupted in cheers at Southend Airport in Essex as they saw the white and red plane approaching the runway and again as the team emerged from the airport to walk along a red carpet before waving at fans.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson led the squad out of the private terminal just before 5pm, carrying the European Championship trophy.

Among the fans were twins Poppy and Daisy Macdonald, 11, from Benfleet, Essex, who were holding a sign asking for a photo with star striker Alessia Russo.

Poppy said: “We’re so proud. They’ve won it two times in a row and they’ve worked so hard for it.

“They’ve had a lot of injuries and setbacks but they’ve done really well.”

Daisy admitted she struggled to watch the penalty shootout, adding: “I couldn’t watch, I was very nervous, but very happy that they won.”

The team arrived for a celebratory reception at Downing Street, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, just before 7pm.

No 10 was decorated with St George’s flags draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

The England players and staff were given canapes and drinks in the garden, and several of them posed for selfies and chatted with Ms Rayner and Ms Peacock.

Ms Rayner told the team: “You’ve made us all so so proud.”

“Role models like you send such a powerful message, the Lionesses are a shining example of talent and excitement for women’s football.”

Wiegman and some of the Lionesses spoke to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer via video-call during the reception.

The Dutchwoman said “hello Keir, nice to see you”, adding “it’s lovely here”.

Sir Keir said: “Fantastic to see you all and welcome to Downing Street. I just wanted to say a huge huge congratulations to you and to the whole team.

“It was an absolutely amazing victory and you must’ve felt the eyes and ears of the whole country on you last night.”

He added: “You made history so many times over last night.”

Wiegman thanked him for calling and for supporting the team throughout the tournament.

Sir Keir, a keen football fan and season ticket-holder at Arsenal, spent Monday in Scotland with US President Donald Trump, who was visiting his golf resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

On Tuesday, the team will enjoy an open-top bus procession along The Mall and a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

Fans can attend the homecoming celebrations in London for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.

The Lionesses began their celebrations in Switzerland and can be seen cheering, raising a glass and dancing with Reggie, the dog, in a video posted on the team’s official social media accounts.

The team can be seen wearing their gold medals, chanting the white Cavapoo’s name and waving his paw after the match.

Reggie belongs to Cheals on Wheels, a barista company that travelled with the team to the tournament.

Posting on Instagram, the company wrote that Reggie had “gone international” and was “soaking up all the love (and sneaky treats) from the team” in Switzerland.

After the game, the King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” in a post on X, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can”.

The winning squad may also make a trip to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle as it is understood possible plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides.

The Prime Minister previously hailed the team’s triumph, saying the Lionesses had “once again captured the hearts of the nation” and were “an inspiration for young people across the country”.

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second-half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute. The Lionesses went on to triumph 3-1 on penalties.

Hannah Hampton’s parents said they have “always known” their daughter would be England’s number one goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old from Birmingham was named player of the match after the final, where her two saves in the penalty shootout helped secure victory for England.

Her mother Laura praised Hampton for her resilience, and told ITV News: “I think we’ve always known Hannah will be England’s number one.

“It’s always been her target. She’s such a hard worker. Her mantra is keep plodding on. That’s what she does

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

At the presentation ceremony, William congratulated Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament, appearing to say “well played, fantastic, well done” at the presentation ceremony.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

On Monday, a mural at Russo’s first grassroots club, Bearsted FC, was unveiled to mark the victory and celebrate National Lottery funding for the game.

The red, white and blue image depicts the player alongside a St George’s cross and a roaring lioness at the club in Maidstone, Kent.

To celebrate the win, the Royal Mail will mark the occasion with a congratulatory postmark – which will be applied to stamped mail across the UK from Monday to Friday.