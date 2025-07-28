Lionesses raise a glass to their Euros victory ahead of London parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lionesses have celebrated their historic Euros victory by raising a glass and dancing with a dog that has joined them on tour, ahead of a London parade and trip to Downing Street.

England fans erupted with joy across the country as the team defended their Euros title in a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

About 16.2 million people tuned in to watch the final on television across ITV and the BBC, including an average of 12 million viewers from whistle to whistle, ITV said.

On Monday, the team are expected to land back in the UK before heading to a reception at Downing Street hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Team captain Leah Williamson was seen smiling and holding the Euros trophy as the team left their hotel in Zurich and began their journey home in the rain.

Other team members, wearing their medals, smiled as they high-fived supporters waiting outside the building and signed autographs.

Fans, many of whom were wearing England kits, cheered as they waited outside Southend Airport in Essex for the team to arrive.

Supporters waved flags and banners, including one bearing the words “Welcome home Lionesses”.

On Tuesday, the Lionesses will take part in a homecoming event including an open-top bus procession along The Mall and a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

However, the Lionesses have already begun their celebrations and can be seen cheering, raising a glass and dancing with Reggie, the dog, in a video posted on the team’s official social media accounts.

The team can be seen wearing their gold medals, chanting the white Cavapoo’s name and waving his paw after the match.

Reggie belongs to Cheals on Wheels, a barista company that travelled with the team to the tournament.

Posting on Instagram, the company wrote that Reggie had “gone international” and was “soaking up all the love (and sneaky treats) from the team” in Switzerland.

They added he was “always the star of the show wherever he goes — even on tour”.

Other posts from the barista show Reggie enjoying cuddles with England manager Sarina Wiegman and former England player Jill Scott.

Videos from the Lioness’ accounts show the jubilant team running across the pitch and cheering as they roll around in gold and silver streamers and confetti.

After the game, the King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” in a post on X, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the team’s triumph, saying: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.”

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir watched on from the stands in Basel.

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second-half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute.

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X following the presentation of the trophy, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

As the presentation ceremony took place, the Prince of Wales was among those to congratulate star striker Michelle Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament, appearing to say “well played, fantastic, well done”.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

There was non-stop applause in her home town of South Ockendon, Essex, as fans saw the Arsenal forward step through a guard of honour to pick up her award.

Supporters at her old club Brandon Groves AFC danced a conga line to the sounds of Vindaloo after England’s victory.

On Monday, a mural at Russo’s first grassroots club, Bearsted FC, was unveiled on Monday to mark the victory and celebrate National Lottery funding for the game.

The red, white and blue image depicts the player alongside a St George’s cross and a roaring lioness at the club in Maidstone, Kent.

To celebrate the win, the Royal Mail will mark the occasion with a congratulatory postmark – which will be applied to stamped mail across the UK from Monday to Friday.

It reads: “It’s Home. Again.

“Champions of Europe 2025. England Women’s Football Squad.”

England’s path to this year’s final was marked by late drama.

Fans can attend the homecoming celebrations in London for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.